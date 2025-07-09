Cruz, Gonzales homer but Pirates walked off by Royals; losing streak hits 5

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW

Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales each homered, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off 4-3 by the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium on Tuesday for their fifth loss in a row.

How We Got There

Jac Caglianone hit a solo home run in the top of the second before Pirates starter Mitch Keller settled into a groove. The right-hander retired the next 16 batters he faced until the seventh inning.

With one out, Salvador Perez reached on catcher’s interference. Two batters later, Nick Loftin lined a two-run home run to left to put the Royals (45-48) ahead 3-0.

