Cruz, Pirates finally show life in 9th inning but fall to Rockies 3-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally showed signs of life on offense in the ninth inning but it wasn’t enough.

Oneil Cruz belted a two-run home run into the Allegheny River to bring the Pirates (14-19) within a run in the game’s final frame, but they were unable to add on and fell 3-2 to the Colorado Rockies.

Cruz’s home run came off of left-hander Jalen Beeks and measured 433 feet with a 111.7 exit velocity.

