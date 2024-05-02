‘A Culinary Steel Curtain’: Yinzer Dog, Pittsburgh’s first Yinzer food truck, hits the streets

PITTSBURGH — A new restaurant on wheels deemed Pittsburgh’s first Yinzer food truck has hit the streets.

Yinzer Dogs is a concept formed by a group of locals who were saddened by the closure of the Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland.

The food truck serves signature natural casing hot dog reminiscent of The Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland, grilled kielbasa loaded with peppers and onions on Cellone’s Italian bread, hand-cut spuds and Yinzer Bites and tiny pierogies dusted with a “magical” seasoning.

One of the founders of Yinzer Dogs, comedian Jim Krenn, said he hopes the restaurants pop up throughout the region and become beloved joints where generations of ‘Burghers can go to enjoy a good meal and “chew the fat with their nebby neighbors.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group