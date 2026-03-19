Cumberland Farms to acquire Coen Markets

Coen Markets will be acquired by Cumberland Farms, a Massachusetts-based convenience store chain whose corporate parent owns Turkey Hill, Kwik Stop as well as the eponymous Cumberland Farms.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. It is expected to close later in 2026.

Coen Markets, based in Canonsburg, has 54 convenience store locations in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia plus three other sites yet to open. Cumberland Farms’ owner EG America said it was attracted by Coen Markets’ customer offerings, including the fresh-made kitchen in each location and its regional network. It will also add to the network of Cumberland Farms, known to locals in New England as Cumby’s.

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