Employee charged in deadly shooting at Blawnox manufacturing plant

A man has been charged in a Tuesday morning Blawnox shooting that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department says officers took Sean Black, 42, of Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, into custody at Tri-Arc Manufacturing. He faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police accuse Black of walking into Tri-Arc Manufacturing on Fountain Street and shooting two people. Courtney Smith, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital.

>>> BLAWNOX SHOOTING: Woman dead, man critically injured in shooting at manufacturing plant

Police say Black and the two victims were employees at Tri-Arc Manufacturing. Police believe the shooting is “domestic in nature.”

Jeff Eller, spokesperson for Tri-Arc, sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“There has been a shooting incident at our Tri-Arc facility in Blawnox, PA. We are working with law enforcement. The plant will be closed until further notice. We’ll have further details when it is appropriate.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group