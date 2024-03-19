Close friend of mother killed in shooting at Blawnox manufacturing plant speaks out

BLAWNOX, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the woman killed at Tri-Arc in Blawnox as Courtney Smith — a mom of three boys, who are just nine, five and two years old.

“She wanted to give her kids the best life that she could. That’s exactly what she was doing until she was taken away,” Smith’s best friend, Taylor Lamson told Channel 11.

Those three children now have to grow up without a mother, after police say their father, Sean Black, came to the facility where they both worked, Tri-Arc — and shot and killed her.

“I have no words for what he did because I couldn’t see anybody doing that to someone they claim to love and care about, especially to the mother of your children,” Lamson said.

According to investigators, Black showed up to Tri-Arc with two guns. They allege he shot and killed Courtney, shot a man who is now in critical condition and caused terrifying chaos for the warehouse employees.

“How are you just going to walk into her job site and hunt people down like they’re animals?” Lamson said.

Taylor also told Channel 11 that Courtney had ended her relationship with Black and developed a friendship with the other man he’s accused of shooting.

Police say Courtney was shot several times, and once in the back of her head.

Black is facing several charges, including homicide, and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

“I hope he rots in jail. I really do. I hope everything comes to him, he deserves everything that could happen,” Lamson said.

Channel 11 asked police if the victim had filed any PFAs against Black. A spokesperson said it’s something detectives are looking into.

