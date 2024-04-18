DA Zappala to visit Kennywood, ensure safety ahead of opening day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala will visit Kennywood Park on Thursday morning.

Zappala will be touring the park and “ensuring its safety efforts” before opening day on Saturday.

The DA first raised concerns over safety at Kennywood after a shooting at the park in September 2022.

In March 2023, security measures were increased and modified to make public safety a priority.

“Last year’s events were a prime example of what can be accomplished by coming together as a team,” said DA Zappala. “Prioritizing safety requires a continued partnership with constant attention, and the ability to enhance safety measures.”

Channel 11 will be at the park for Zappala’s tour.

