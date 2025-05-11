Daily chance of rain to return Monday, increase later in week

Daily rain chances will return starting Monday, with the potential for stormy weather increasing later in the week. — We had fantastic weather for Mother’s Day weekend! It will still be pleasant and dry tonight, and temperatures will fall from the 70s this evening to the 50s overnight.

Big changes are coming our way now, as this dry pattern shifts into an unsettled weather pattern for the week. Daily rain chances will return starting Monday, with the potential for stormy weather increasing later in the week.

Clouds will increase on Monday with a few showers later in the day. Mild highs will be in the upper 70s.

Steadier rain will develop overnight Monday and will continue into Tuesday morning. Rainfall could reach a quarter inch by the morning commute.

Tuesday will be cooler, and thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will only reach the 70-degree mark.

Wednesday will be warmer with a little more sunshine at times. Highs will rise back to the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The end of the week will turn much warmer with highs in the 80s and the chance for thunderstorms at times. A few storms could potentially become strong-to-severe late Thursday and Friday.

