Damar Hamlin holds softball game for charity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Damar Hamlin’s CPR Tour continued in Pittsburgh on Saturday with a softball game for charity.

PHOTOS >>> Damar Hamlin visits Pittsburgh to raise money for charity, give CPR training

The softball game helped raise money for the Chasing M’s Foundation. The organization is dedicated to proving health and safety to youth through sports, training and programming.

A few of Hamlin’s friends from Pitt and the NFL helped him raise awareness by taking the field at The Charles L. Cost Field.

Before the game, the family of Elijah Jordan Brown Garcia from New Jersey was recognized. Elijah was 12 years old and collapsed and died on a football field in February because no one knew CPR and it took more than 30 minutes for emergency crews to arrive.

NFL Super Bowl champ Aaron Donald and former Pittsburgh Steeler James Conner also participated in the event.

Hamlin will close out the tour on Sunday when CPR training will be provided at the PNC Park Riverwalk.

Click here to read more about Hamlin’s visit to Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group