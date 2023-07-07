Damar Hamlin’s CPR Tour stops in Pittsburgh with events all weekend

PITTSBURGH — Hitting the field for an important cause, Damar Hamlin kicked off his weekend of festivities with 350 Pittsburgh youth gathered at Couples Stadium for a youth football camp.

Running, passing, catching, and defensive tactic drills began at 10:00 a.m.

“How to run faster and how to run touchdowns and get yards,” said 9-year-old Cash Reddis, when asked what he wanted to learn.

“I’m learning my releases,” said 12-year-old Nathaniel Oliver when he was asked.

On Friday, Damar Hamlin returned home to Pittsburgh to host his first-ever charity all-star weekend, and in true Hamlin fashion he kicked it off; surrounded by family and giving back to his city.

“It’s my brother’s camp and I like playing football and that’s why I’ve got all my friends here to support my brother,” explained Hamlin’s younger brother, Damir Hamlin.

“They are getting the fundamentals of football while also having fun playing,” said Hamlin’s best friend and former teammate Bricen Garner.

Hamlin was joined by Buffalo Bills teammate Dane Jackson along with other college all-stars who helped run the youth drills.

“He is big on giving back to the community and making sure the youth have things he wanted as a kid. When we were kids here in Pittsburgh we always wanted to go to camps and see the NFL players,” Garner said.

Garner said Hamlin is a role model and his heroic journey is teaching the youth so much more than football, it’s providing the city’s youth with positive role models.

“If they see us being positive playing football, giving back when they get older hopefully, they just do the same thing,” Garner said.

On Saturday evening, Hamlin will host a celebrity softball game and wrap up the weekend on Sunday with his CPR Tour.

Schedule of Events:





Damar Hamlin Youth Football Camp

Friday, July 7th: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cupples Stadium, 341 South Bellefield Avenue.

For youth ages 5-12, tickets are free of charge and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/damar-hamlins-youth-football-camp-tickets-654089578537.





Charity Softball Game

Saturday, July 8: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The Charles L. Cost Field, 365 Robinson Street

Tickets are available to the public for $15 via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chasing-ms-charity-softball-game-tickets-660622318137 or at the gate with proceeds going to Chasing M’s Foundation.





Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour

Sunday, July 9: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supporting the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers, Chasing M’s Foundation is hosting this community event to provide no-cost Hands-Only CPR training from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance through online sign-up at CPR TOUR | PNC PARK. During the event, the Highmark Riverwalk & AHN Picnic Park will be open along with concessions, access to the playground for kids, and an appearance by the Pirate mascot. In addition to the public event, Chasing M’s will be providing free CPR training for youth sports groups and distributing AEDs to a group of youth sports organizations to help keep kids safe.





Chasing M’s vs. Jaster Athletes All-Star Football Game

Sunday, July 9: 6:00 - 10:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Highmark Stadium, 510 West Station Square Drive

A tradition that Damar Hamlin has been part of for several years, the game is hosted by Jaster Athletes and involves approximately 75 youth who have recently graduated from high school. Each has been selected on the basis of their accomplishments during their senior year.

This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for $10 via https://am.ticketmaster.com/riverhoundssc/Allstarfootballgame with proceeds going to the Chasing M’s Foundation. Tickets will be sold at the gate.

