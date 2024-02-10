Damar Hamlin’s foundation donates AEDs to Nevada high schools

LAS VEGAS — More than a year after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, he continues to make a difference through AED distribution.

While in Las Vegas for events surrounding Super Bowl LVIII, the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, of which Hamlin is a founding member, announced Friday that his Chasing M’s Foundation is donating an AED to every Title I high school in Nevada.

The coalition says this donation will help protect young athletes for years to come.

“We look forward to working with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to advocate for AEDs and emergency action plans to be required at all athletic venues in Nevada - and we won’t stop until all 50 states have adopted policies to better protect young athletes from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.,” says a statement on the Who We Play For website.

The Smart Heart Sports Coalition was formed in 2023 to advocate for all states to adopt policies that will prevent fatal outcomes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in high school students.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group