Dangerous heat lasts all week, with heat index reaching above 100 degrees during afternoons

PITTSBURGH — Dangerous heat lasts all week, make sure to stay cool!

Hot temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity will push heat indices over 100 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for our viewing area with a Heat Advisory for the ridges of Pennsylvania and West Virginia through Friday.

Areas under the Extreme Heat Warning should expect heat index values to approach 105+ degrees in the afternoons.

We will not get much relief from the heat overnight with warm lows in the 70s.

Make sure to stay safe in the hot conditions this week; have an air-conditioned shelter, stay hydrated and keep pets cool and safe from the heat too!

A chance of afternoon showers and storms is possible by Friday, which may cool us off in spots by the end of the week.

The Fourth of July will be hot and humid as well, with highs around 90 degrees; there is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Still hot Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, with the chance for showers and storms later in the day.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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