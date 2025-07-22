‘Dangerous’ sinkhole shuts down part of Monessen roadway

MONESSEN — Part of a Westmoreland County road is closed because of a dangerous sinkhole.

City of Monessen Mayor Rob Mozer declared an emergency, closing State Road between Route 906 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

City officials say the hole, which is about 10 by 15 feet in surface area and between 12 and 15 feet deep, is the result of mine subsidence.

“The hole poses a threat to motorist safety, public works personnel and the general public, and requires immediate action beyond the scope of normal municipal operations,” a news release from city officials said.

Efforts to stabilize and repair the area are already underway.

