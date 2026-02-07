Dangerously cold wind chills continue tonight

Dangerously cold wind chills continue again tonight.

Temperatures will fall just below zero degrees with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees across much of the area into Sunday morning. Cold Weather Alerts are in effect tonight through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors, limit your time outside. Make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin. Also, wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon. Then expect a gradual warming trend into Tuesday when highs rise above the freezing mark Tuesday afternoon.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group