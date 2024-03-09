Darlington Township receives $3.6M to expand access to public drinking water

PITTSBURGH — Lawmakers have secured over $3 million to help a Beaver County community impacted by the East Palestine train derailment secure clean drinking water.

Senator Bob Casey, Senator John Fetterman and Rep. Chris Deluzio on Friday announced $3.66 million in funding meant to expand Darlington Township’s access to clean public drinking water.

Currently, the lawmakers say Darlington residents don’t have access to a public water source — only private wells. The funds will provide them access to public water through Beaver Falls Municipal Authority.

“Pennsylvania’s constitution guarantees the right to pure water, but Norfolk Southern’s train derailment last year threatened that right for Darlington residents,” Senator Casey said in a statement. “I fought for this funding with Senator Fetterman and Congressman Deluzio because providing access to clean water is a prime example of taxpayer dollars going exactly where they should: right back into our communities. I won’t stop advocating for the people of Darlington get the aid and resources they need.”

Mike Carreon, Chairman of the Darlington Township Board of Supervisors, says he appreciates the help from local lawmakers.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of Senator Casey, Senator Fetterman, and Congressman Deluzio as they work to assist Darlington Township, in partnership with Beaver Falls Municipal Authority, bring public water infrastructure to the township,” Carreon said. “This infrastructure is vital in providing a source to clean safe drinking water should a future need arise.”

