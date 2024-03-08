Arson suspect arrested after fire rips through Main Street Tavern in Monongahela

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after police say he intentionally set fire to Main Street Tavern early Friday morning.

Hunter McMahon was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Only Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek was there as police took him to be arraigned.

