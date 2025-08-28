Mon View Heights residents, advocates plan protest to fight against deplorable living conditions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — More than a year after Channel 11 began reporting on deplorable living conditions at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin, residents tell us nothing has changed.

More than 200 families live there. Many people told Channel 11 they were hopeful that, after the events of the last year, things would get better.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: DA to serve section 8 search warrant

Over the last year, the property was declared a nuisance, the owners charged and the complex was turned over to a new management group. HUD also got involved.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mon View Heights’ owners appear in court; charges against accountant dropped

“You have ceilings falling in. You have leaks. You have raccoons and rodents,” Syreeta Milligan said. She’s lived there for more than two years.

We first told you about the raccoons in June of 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Residents of West Mifflin housing complex say raccoons have invaded their building

“It’s very frustrating. My blood pressure medicine went from 240 to 300 milligrams,” Lisa Taylor said. She’s lived in the complex since 2019.

Thursday, residents and advocates are planning a march to management headquarters to demand improvements. Some are skeptical it’ll make a difference.

Channel 11 did reach out to property management group Lynd Living, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and HUD. So far, we’ve not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group