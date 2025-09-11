Daughter of man killed in DUI crash in 2022 t-boned by drunk driver while driving home from school

Tragedy nearly struck a local family for the second time in three years.

Back in 2022, B.J. Forsyth was hit and killed by a drunk driver operating a U-Haul.

Just last week, his daughter Emma was also hit by a drunk driver.

The Seneca Valley senior was driving back to school from Butler Vo-Tech when it happened. She was driving through a green light in Butler Township when another driver ran a red light and t-boned her.

“I kind of blacked out for a few seconds. I woke up to my friend tapping me on the face, making sure I was okay,” she said.

Both Emma and her passenger walked away but suffered concussions.

“I couldn’t believe it happened, again,” mom Jen Forsyth said. “I gave her and her friend a hug and everything. The cop pulled me aside and said it was a drunk driver that hit them and blew the red light.”

Since B.J. died, Jen and her family have worked closely with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Emma is volunteering with the group as part of her school senior project.

Jen calls drunk driving an epidemic.

“With things like Uber and Lyft, there shouldn’t be an issue,” she said. “I almost lost my little girl that day and I’ve already lost my husband. There’s just no excuse to be out there drinking and driving. It’s a preventable tragedy.”

“I definitely feel like my dad was there to protect me,” Emma said.

Butler Twp. Police tell Channel 11 charges are pending in this case.

