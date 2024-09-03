Dave Matthews Band US tour to kick off in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — Dave Matthews Band announced they’re bringing their six-night tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

The tour will kick off on Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association starts Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. until Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. General sale begins Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

