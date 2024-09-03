Local

Dave Matthews Band US tour to kick off in Pittsburgh this fall

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band (anjay Suchak )

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Dave Matthews Band announced they’re bringing their six-night tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

The tour will kick off on Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association starts Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. until Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. General sale begins Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read