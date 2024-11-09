Dave McCormick gives victory speech in Downtown Pittsburgh, Casey says it’s not over yet

PITTSBURGH — Republican Dave McCormick announced his victory over three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey on Friday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press called the race Thursday afternoon as McCormick lead Casey by more than 30,000 votes.

There are thousands of provisional ballots yet to be counted.

Casey hasn’t conceded and he’s pushing back hard.

All of this comes as McCormick filed lawsuits contesting provisional ballots and then came out declaring victory Friday morning.

During his victory speech Friday, McCormick praised Casey, who served 18 years in the U.S. Senate, calling him a man “who has served this great commonwealth with honor.”

But the Casey campaign claims more than 100,000 votes haven’t been counted and says the race isn’t over yet.

“The number of provisional ballots expected from areas that favor Senator Casey, like Philadelphia and its suburbs, is further proof that this race is too close to be called,” a statement reads.

McCormick’s campaign filed lawsuits in Philadelphia and other counties attempting to block provisional ballots that aren’t signed or lack secrecy envelopes.

Two years ago during a hotly contested senate primary with Dr. Mehmet Oz, McCormick argued the exact opposite.

He even went to court then to get more ballots counted, arguing it would disenfranchise voters.

That same argument is now being made by Casey’s campaign and his supporters, including former Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Jim Burn.

“If they come in from the urban areas and the metrics play out like they did for the other Democratic candidates, in those same areas, then Mr. Casey still has a chance to pull this off,” Burn said.

Former Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican who supported McCormick, disagrees but says he doesn’t fault Casey for continuing the fight.

“It’s a big adjustment for him and so he’s going to take every opportunity as he should to see if he won, we are pretty sure he didn’t,” Corbett said.

McCormick is ahead by more than 37,000 votes. He’s leading by enough to not trigger an automatic recount, but that could change as the counting continues.

