Day-long spin cycling challenge raises money for service dogs for local veterans

PITTSBURGH — A fundraiser aimed at providing service dogs for injured or disabled military veterans is underway.

Ruff Ride Pittsburgh kicked off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Duquesne’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

It is a 24-hour spin cycling challenge that brings together hundreds of participants. They are working together to raise thousands of dollars in support of service animals.

“Service dogs can be trained to do any number of tasks, from seizure detection to panic attack detection, nightmare disruption, retrieving items…because of that really high capacity, incredible potential, they’re able to do a lot on behalf of our veterans,” said Team Foster founder Nick Liermann

Team Foster is a nonprofit honoring Army Captain and Pittsburgh native Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

The event goes until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group