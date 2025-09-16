Days after winning major Emmy awards, ‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle returns to AGH for season 2 filming

PITTSBURGH — An Emmy award-winning show will soon start filming in Pittsburgh again.

Allegheny General Hospital welcomed ‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle on Tuesday, as the critically acclaimed show returns to the area to start filming scenes for the second season.

The series will film scenes at the hospital’s LifeFlight helipad and various entryways, while interior scenes will continue to be shot at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

“The response to ‘The Pitt’ has been overwhelmingly positive, and our employees have been incredibly excited to see their workplace featured on a national stage in such a compelling way,” said Imran Qadeer, MD, president of AGH. “We are proud to welcome the production team back and continue our partnership with this important series, which shines a light on the dedication and resilience of health care professionals, and the life-changing impact they have on patients, families and communities.”

‘The Pitt’ offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America, focusing on the frontline heroes in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The show has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the healthcare landscape and recently won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Among the people who produce the show are Carnegie Mellon University graduates John Wells and Michael Hissrich.

“We’re very excited to be back in town to show the city and hospital in season two, Hissrich said. ”AGH and its dedicated healthcare professionals continue to help us tell compelling stories and show the hardworking people of the Pittsburgh area. I couldn’t be happier to be filming in my hometown.”

AGH has been a leading healthcare provider since 1886 and is currently a premier Level 1 trauma center in the region. Filming will not impact care or hospital operations.

