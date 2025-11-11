Daytime temperatures in the mid-30s, wind chills in the 20s

PITTSBURGH — Be sure to bundle up before heading out the door today.

Blustery and cold on this Veterans Day, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s this afternoon, accompanied by chills in the 20s.

Windy with clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance for a few snow or rain showers, mainly early and north of Pittsburgh.

It will be chilly tomorrow, but not as cold; high temperatures will return to the mid-40s.

More sunshine is expected for the end of the week as highs rise back to around 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Bright and warmer this weekend, highs will be in the upper 50s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group