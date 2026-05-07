Uniontown woman’s death ruled homicide after body found in ‘deplorable conditions,’ coroner says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause and manner of death of a woman whose body was found in Uniontown.

Channel 11 told you back in October when Elizabeth Fike, 44, was found dead in her North Gallatin Avenue home.

At that time, Coroner Bob Baker said her death was being investigated due to the home’s “deplorable conditions” and the “severity of neglect in care.”

On Thursday, Baker released new information about the case after an “extensive investigation” and the notification of Fike’s family.

Fike’s cause of death was from “complications of neglect,” Baker said, noting that she had a stage IV decubitus ulcer and urosepsis. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Uniontown police are investigating, Baker said.

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