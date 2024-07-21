Local

Death of man found next to bicycle in Westmoreland County under investigation

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man’s death in Westmoreland County is under investigation.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson says John Schoch, 65, was found dead Saturday evening next to his bicycle along Bush Road in Loyalhanna Township.

Schoch’s cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

