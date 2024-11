PITTSBURGH — A deer was rescued from the Highland Park reservoir last week.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said officers were alerted to a doe stuck on a tarp far out in the middle of the reservoir on Nov. 21.

After several rescue attempts, officers guided the doe to safety.

