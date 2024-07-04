Local

Defending champion wins women’s division of Nathan’s annual hot dog eating contest

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Miki Sudo Miki Sudo, right, reacts after winning the women's division in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sudo ate a record 51 hot dogs. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Defending champion Miki Sudo of Florida won her 10th title in the women’s division at the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, the Associated Press reports.

Sudo, 38, ate 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes and set a new world record for women.

Competitors came from more than a dozen states and five continents vying for the title and $10,000 prize money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County
  • Man shot, drives to Pittsburgh medic station with 5-year-old in car
  • Man charged in more than decade old Fayette County cold case murder
  • VIDEO: Man charged in North Braddock pedestrian crash where 75-year-old man died
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read