Defending champion wins women’s division of Nathan’s annual hot dog eating contest

Defending champion Miki Sudo of Florida won her 10th title in the women’s division at the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, the Associated Press reports.

Sudo, 38, ate 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes and set a new world record for women.

Competitors came from more than a dozen states and five continents vying for the title and $10,000 prize money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group