Defending champs the Pittsburgh Riverhounds begin 2026 season with 2-1 loss in South Carolina

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds opened their 2026 season with a loss on Saturday.

The defending USL Champions fell 2-1 to the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Charleston’s first goal came from former Hounds defender Sean Suber during a corner kick in the first half.

In the 52nd minute, the Battery’s Wilmer Cabrera sank a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Hounds’ only goal was an accidental one by Nathan Messer of Charleston.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Hounds. In his team debut, goalkeeper Nico Campuzano made four saves.

The Riverhounds report that the Battery’s first goal of the game is the only one they’ve scored against the Hounds in 677 minutes of play, dating back to the 2025 season.

The Hounds have won only two of their past 11 season openers.

The hounds’ next match will be against Loudoun United FC in Leesburg, Va. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

