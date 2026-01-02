Pittsburgh Riverhounds sign new goalkeeper who previously played for Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have added a new goalkeeper to their roster.

The team announced a deal with Nico Campuzano on Friday.

Campuzano is no stranger to the Pittsburgh area, having attended the University of Pittsburgh.

He transferred to the Steel City after playing at the University of Portland in 2018-19.

Campuzano started for Pitt during the 2020 NCAA College Cup semifinals.

“We got to know Nico during his time at Pitt, and we’re excited to welcome him back to the city. He’s an elite shot stopper and also very comfortable with the ball at his feet,” Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

The goalkeeper had 84 saves for Monterey Bay in 2025 and had a .677 save percentage across 28 matches during a season in California. He has played for four teams in four seasons at the pro level, the Riverhounds said.

Campuzano’s deal has him with the Riverhounds in 2026 and has him as a club option for 2027.

The deal is still pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

