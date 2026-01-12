Delmont K9 and handler recovering after rear-end crash in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Delmont police officer and his K9 are recovering after being involved in a crash on Sunday evening.

Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar says K9 Handler Officer Dylan Keffer and K9 Kirk were on scene of a crash along Route 22 in Murrysville when they were called to another incident.

While trying to respond to the second incident, officer Keffer activated his lights, but was struck by another driver from behind.

Officer Keffer and K9 Dirk were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Chief Klobucar says both are now at home recovering.

“I am so thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, in addition to the care and consideration we’ve received in regard to Officer Keffer and K-9 Dirk’s health and well-being,” Chief Klobucar said. “We are looking forward to their return to service, and we are grateful their injuries were not more serious.”

Pennsylvania State Police were requested to the scene to conduct an independent investigation and review of the crash.

