Delmont police to have K-9 unit for first time in nearly 25 years

Delmont Police Department’s K-9 program has been reestablished thanks to a grant awarded to the borough.

About $60,000 was given for the purchase and outfit of a K-9 accessible police SUV.

Through drug forfeiture funding, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli is distributing $6,000 to Delmont Borough for the necessary training for K-9 Dirk.

Delmont Police Officer Dylan Keffer, an 8-year veteran, will be Dirk’s handler.

A nearly two-year-old Belgian malinois, Dirk has completed narcotics detection training and is in the process of training for search and rescue, tracking and building searches, and is expected to be on patrol by early fall.

Delmont Police Department has not had an active police K-9 officer in nearly 25 years.

Delmont Police’s K-9 Unit continues to look for additional funding and donations to aid in the cost of food, vet bills, supplies/equipment and K-9 vehicle maintenance. Interested donors can call the Delmont Police Department at 724-468-8501 or follow Delmont Police K-9 Unit’s Facebook page to be made aware of future fundraising announcements.

