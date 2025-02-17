At least 18 hurt after Delta plane flips upside down upon landing in Toronto

At least 18 people were hurt when a Delta Airlines plane overturned on landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Video shared on social media and from an airport broadcast shows the plane flipped upside down on a snowy tarmac.

Per a Delta statement, 80 people were onboard the flight operated by Endeavor Air when it crashed around 2:15 p.m. — 76 passengers and four crew members.

Of the people hurt, NBC reports one was a child and two were flown to a nearby trauma center in critical condition. The extent of the other injuries was unclear. A Delta statement says, according to initial reports, there are no fatalities.

The Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed the incident and said all passengers and crew were accounted for.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” said a post from the airport on X.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

Toronto Pearson was under put a ground stop “due to an aircraft emergency,” shortly after the crash. That ground stop was lifted by 5 p.m., but there are still travel delays. Delta canceled all its flights to Toronto for the remainder of Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will investigate the incident, the FAA confirmed to NBC News.

