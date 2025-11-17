Demolition progressing at former Brownson House in City of Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Demolition has progressed significantly at the former Brownson House in the City of Washington.

Back in March, the non-profit sports organization with the same name announced that the 115-year-old building would be torn down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Washington County’s Brownson House set to be torn down, rebuilt for future athletes

Officials said the building suffered from structural and heating issues, and the nonprofit did not have the funds to renovate it.

The building hosted youth sports in the city for decades, and its demolition saddened some community members.

The non-profit organization now plans to build a new recreation and community center on the site. Plans called for basketball courts and even a boxing gym.

