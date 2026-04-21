Demolition of Washington County Courthouse Square continues, other blight projects underway

WASHINGTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to the City of Washington.

Work continues to tear down the old Courthouse Square.

County officials say, along with the courthouse square project, two other blight projects are also happening nearby, showing the forward momentum Washington has right now.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Busy Washington road to close for at least a month so crews can finish Courthouse Square demolition

This comes after a 30-ton excavator fell into a ditch last month. The operator wasn’t hurt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Excavator tips into hole at Courthouse Square demolition site

Officials say they’re investing $13 million into new economic development across the county.

“Kind of shaking off the rust of the industrial revolution, making way for new economic development,” Washington County commissioner Nick Sherman said.

The new public safety building to be built at the courthouse square site will house the county sheriff’s office and 911 center.

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