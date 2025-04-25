Mother of Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon dies

The mother of Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon has died, our partners at Steelers Now report.

Harmon told Pittsburgh reporters Thursday night that his mother, Tiffany Saine, was in the hospital on life support.

Harmon was very emotional and seemed to choke back tears when he spoke to Pittsburgh reporters over the phone Thursday night. He said he was headed straight to the hospital to tell her he got drafted.

Harmon was the Steelers’ first pick in the draft and the 21st overall.

