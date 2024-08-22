Derry Township man, 20, pleads guilty to sexual assaults of 6 teenagers

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Derry Township man pleaded guilty to sexual assaults of six teenagers.

Christopher Fraser, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to 19 charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor and terroristic threats.

Officials said Pennsylvania State Police investigated the assaults, which happened between March and June 2023 and involved girls aged 12-16.

Fraser is accused of communicating with the victims through email, Snapchat and at area parks near Latrobe and Unity Township.

Fraser was sentenced to serve 18-40 years followed by 12 years of probation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group