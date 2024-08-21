Pittsburgh police investigating after suspect enters home, attempts to sexually assault CMU student

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault against a local college student.

A student at an off-campus residence on Fifth Avenue called police on Aug. 20 at 10:13 p.m. to report a burglary and attempted sexual assault, according Carnegie Mellon University’s Chief of Police Aaron V. Lauth.

Police said the student was lying in their bed and saw an unknown naked person standing in their room. The suspect displayed a pocket knife and tried to sexually assault the student, but they fought the suspect off and escaped to the bathroom.

The suspect fled from the area when the student called the police, officials said.

The student was not hurt during the encounter, police said.

Pittsburgh police are investigating. If you have any information to share regarding this incident, please contact Pittsburgh police by calling 911 or 412-422-6520.

