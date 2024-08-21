‘Our hearts are heavy’: Community remembering girl hit by car, killed in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A memorial now sits along North Canal Street after Roxanne Bonnoni, 11, was hit by a car and killed on Tuesday evening.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford spoke to Roxanne’s family and school community after her tragic death.

“She’s caring, outgoing, she’s always giggling, laughing being the center of attention,” said Heather Bonnoni, Roxanne’s aunt.

Heather Bonnoni is still in shock. She got the call Tuesday night from her sister that Roxanne was hit by a car and killed while she was crossing the road outside her home.

“I think she was just running back over to go back home and that happened it’s unfortunate because she’s very smart and looks both ways so I don’t understand what happened,” Heather Bonnoni said.

Police only told us the driver stayed on the scene and it’s still under investigation. So far no charges have been filed, a frustration for this family.

“He shouldn’t be walking on the street right now. He should be in jail until there is a hearing because that could be anybody’s kid,” Bonnoni said.

Now she’s left with memories like the last time she talked to her niece. She was excited for the new school year as she had attended DePaul School for Hearing and Speech since she was three.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of such a vibrant and cherished young life. Roxanne was known for her creativity, her joyful spirit, and the strong friendships she formed with her peers,” said a spokesperson for the school.

But this was to be her transition year where she was headed back to public school and was about to enter middle school at Highlands.

“She was planning on going to the big school with all the bigger kids it’s really heartbreaking to see what happened,” said Payton Hursh who was friends with Roxanne.

The DePaul School said it will have grief counselors for students and staff.

