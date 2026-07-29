Family of Antwon Rose partially blames the University of Pittsburgh for causing his death

PITTSBURGH — “As the lawyer representing the estate of Antwon Rose, my sole goal is to protect his legacy. My wish is that we can get this matter before a court so a jury can decide the merit of this case,” the Rose estate attorney, Fred Rabner, told Channel 11.

Cell phone video shows the moments before Antwon’s death, when the teenager runs from the car, and former East Pittsburgh police officer Rosfeld points a gun at him.

We stopped the video before Rosfeld fired his weapon.

It’s a case that made national headlines, sparked protests around the Pittsburgh area - and that Channel 11 has covered extensively in the 8 years since...

In an ongoing civil lawsuit, attorneys for Rose’s family and estate are putting some blame on the University of Pittsburgh for the death of the 17-year-old boy.

Attorneys are arguing that the University of Pittsburgh police department never should have let Michael Rosfeld resign — and instead should have fired him for quote “overzealous and combative behavior.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former officer acquitted of killing Antwon Rose Jr. files lawsuit against University of Pittsburgh

If he had been fired for his bad behavior as an officer, Rose’s attorney says the East Pittsburgh Police Department likely never would have hired him, and Antwon Rose would still be alive.

In today’s hearing, procedural issues were discussed.

The lawsuit alleges that Rosfeld continuously performed false arrests, assaulted individuals, and falsified records.

Attorneys used an example from surveillance video in an Oakland Bar that Channel 11 showed you in the aftermath of Rose’s shooting. Rosfeld filed assault charges against two men, but the video from the bar contradicts all allegations against the men, and charges were dropped.

Legal expert Phil DiLucente told Channel 11 it’s too soon to tell if Pitt will actually be held liable, and it may be a while before we find out.

“These types of cases go on for a very, very long time. Eventually, until and unless a jury of their peers would hear such a matter, if it can even get that far, then only will we know,” DiLucente said.

A spokesperson with the University of Pittsburgh sent a statement regarding the lawsuit that says, “We continue to believe this case is without merit and should have been dismissed long ago. We are hopeful that the Court will dispose of it in the near future.”

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