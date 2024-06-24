Details of hazardous cargo must be provided by railroad immediately after derailment, new rule says

During last year’s Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, firefighters tried to extinguish the flames without knowing exactly how to respond. A new federal rule finalized Monday aims to ensure first responders can find out what hazardous chemicals are on a train almost immediately after a derailment so they can respond appropriately, the Associated Press reports.

In East Palestine, the local fire chief said it took 45 minutes before he knew exactly what was on the train.

Those running toward a fire need to know the risks they face so they can have the right gear and evacuate those in danger, said Tristan Brown, deputy administrator of the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration agency that proposed the rule.

The rule was published a day before the National Transportation Safety Board’s final hearing on the East Palestine derailment.

