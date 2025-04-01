Detectives ask for help from public to move 2-year-old deadly McKeesport shooting case forward

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — More than two years after a deadly shooting in McKeesport, detectives are asking for help from the public in their ongoing investigation.

Antony Sayles, 59, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Jenny Lind Street on Feb. 17, 2023.

Detectives have learned Sayles was inside a relative’s home when an unknown male came inside and shot him several times. That man then walked away from the home after the shooting.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information on Sayles’s death should call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Investigators say no detail is too small, and callers can remain anonymous.

