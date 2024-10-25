Detectives raid 3 more Westmoreland vape shops, one owner claims search and seizure was illegal

Three more vape shops were raided by police and detectives with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office Friday in Lower Burrell, in addition to three businesses being raided Thursday across the county.

The District Attorney says the raids are part of an ongoing criminal investigation after detectives received information that students from several local school districts were caught with THC vape cartridges in school and allegedly purchased those cartridges from vape shops in and around the Westmoreland County area.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with the owners of one of the shops raided Thursday. Why they say they weren’t doing anything illegal, and the district attorney’s response coming up on Channel 11 News at 5:30.

