Detectives searching for man, woman wanted in check scheme targeting local banks

Detectives in Westmoreland County are searching for a man and woman wanted in a check scheme targeting local banks.

Warrants are out for Anita Bolin and Angel Molina.

Police say Bolin used another woman’s identity to open an account at a S&T Bank branch in Shadyside. Molina allegedly claimed to be her grandson.

According to police, Bolin was able to deposit a treasury check and withdraw almost $5,000. She allegedly tried to open an account at an Allegheny Township bank.

Both Bolin and Molina are charged with theft, forgery and identity theft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group