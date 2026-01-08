Detroit man sentenced to prison on charges of drug trafficking in New Castle

A Detroit man was sentenced to prison for his alleged role in an interstate drug trafficking operations that brought narcotics to Lawrence County.

Patrick Brown, 33, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin in New Castle between August 2023 and August 2024.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. He will spend two more years on a supervised release after his prison sentence.

The Department of Justice said Brown would bring drugs from Detroit and into multiple trap houses in New Castle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New Castle man sentenced for allowing drugs to be stored in, distributed from his home

The investigation was the result of work done by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New Castle Police Department, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Mercer County Drug Task Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Douglas County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group