Detroit man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy in Lawrence County receives sentence

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man from Detroit who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy in Lawrence County has received his sentence.

The Department of Justice said on Tuesday that Christopher Barton, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said Barton conspired to bring fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into New Castle between Aug. 2023 and Aug. 2024.

Barton was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, when police served a search warrant at a house in New Castle.

Police said he was found to have two guns. Since he was previously convicted of a felony, it was illegal for him to have the weapons.

The operation was part of joint efforts between the FBI, DEA, Pennsylvania AG’s Office, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New Castle Police Department, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Mercer County Drug Task Force and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

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