Developers aim to build 220 homes in New Sewickley Township, some neighbors concerned

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Developers are aiming to build 220 homes on more than 90 acres along Klein Road in New Sewickley Township in Beaver County just across the Cranberry Township, Butler County line.

Wednesday night, those plans came before the township supervisors.

The Meadowcrest development proposal calls for 116 single-family homes, 25 four-unit condo buildings and two 2-unit duplexes along with a community pool, pickleball courts, walking trails and other amenities.

Wednesday’s meeting was packed with neighboring homeowners and community members largely concerned about the large-scale development in their rural area.

“[It’s] absolutely out of place. It’s not harmonious with our viewshed, it’s not harmonious with our way of life. Fifty single-family homes and there wouldn’t be any opposition,” said neighbor Laura Dengel.

Developers say the project will boost the area’s tax base and meet the standards of the township comprehensive plan.

Their attorney, Matt Prather, says they have the experience and expertise necessary to make this project a success.

“The members of this development team have been developing land and building homes in Western Pennsylvania since 1999,” said Prather.

The board did not vote on the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting. A vote is expected at a future meeting.

