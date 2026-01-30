Diocese of Pittsburgh cautions Catholics making weekend Mass plans as winter weather persists

PITTSBURGH — The Diocese of Pittsburgh is telling Catholics to “prioritize personal health and safety” when making weekend Mass plans this weekend.

The message came from Bishop Mark Eckman on Friday, as near-record cold temperatures grip the area.

Eckman said Catholics’ obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days is “serious and important,” but it doesn’t apply when a person can’t reasonably get to the church.

In cases of dangerous weather, limited mobility due to age or health and contagious illness, people are automatically dispensed from their obligation, Eckman said.

Last week’s major winter storm has left many parts of the diocese still with hazardous conditions, including snow and ice. Eckman encourages parishioners to be prudent before going out.

“I care about our faithful, and I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Bishop Eckman said. ”If the conditions aren’t good, please stay home. At the same time, if you have elderly neighbors or know someone who may need assistance, please remember to check on them.”

Parishioners should consult parish websites, social media pages or parish offices for updated Mass schedules and local guidance, Eckman said.

Those who can’t attend Mass can read scripture, watch a livestreamed or televised Mass and make a spiritual communion, Eckman said.

