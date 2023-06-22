DiPietro’s Ristorante in the North Hills sold to new owner

WEST VIEW, Pa. — An iconic North Hills restaurant that’s been open since the 1970′s will soon have a new owner.

A post on DiPietro’s Ristorante’s Facebook page said the restaurant is being sold to another North Hills-based family.

The new owners are expected to make some renovations and expand the menu, but they will be given all of the existing recipes.

“They are local residents and they are committed to this community, just like we were when we opened our doors in 1979. We hope you will join us in supporting them as they chase their American Dream,” the restaurant’s post said. “From our family to yours, grazie, grazie, grazie!”

