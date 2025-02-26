Director, producer, actor Ron Howard joins Steel City Con as headliner

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Director, producer and actor Ron Howard has been announced as a Steel City Con headliner.

Howard is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner. He is known for his work on: “A Beautiful Mind,” “Apollo 13,” “Arrested Development,” “Genius,” “Curious George,” “Felicity,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Frost/Nixon” and “The Da Vinci Code.”

In his acting career, Howard played Ritchie Cunningham in “Happy Days,” and Opie Taylor in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Howard will be at the event for all three days. Steel City Comic Con runs from April 4-6 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

He joins Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen as one of this year’s headliners.

Autograph and VIP tickets can be bought in advance.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group