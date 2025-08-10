‘Dispute’ leads to Pittsburgh shooting, police say; suspect in custody after crash, foot pursuit

PITTSBURGH — One man is in critical condition and another is in police custody after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North area on Sunday.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson says officers responded to Upland Street between North Murtland Street and North Lang Avenue around 10 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert totaling 10 rounds.

Those officers found a man shot in the arm. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The spokesperson says witnesses told investigators the shooting happened after the two men got into a dispute.

After firing multiple shots, the suspect drove off, but officials say he then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of North Braddock Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

After the crash, the suspect ran but was quickly apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Police say charges against the man are forthcoming.

